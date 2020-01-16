Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Jamal Murray injures ankle in Nuggets win over Hornets

Thursday 16 January 2020 08:00, UK

Jamal Murray in action in Denver&#39;s win over Charlotte before suffering an ankle injury
Image: Jamal Murray in action in Denver's win over Charlotte before suffering an ankle injury

Jamal Murray left the Denver Nuggets' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night with a left ankle injury and did not return.

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Vote for your 2020 All-Stars now

Who will you send to Chicago for the 2020 All-Star Game? Make your picks now!

Murray was hurt with 1:32 left in the second quarter. He jumped to contest Hornets guard Terry Rozier's three-pointer from the corner and landed on Rozier's foot. He went to the floor in pain and had to be helped off the court.

He was ruled out for the second half early in the third quarter.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Murray, who entered the game as Denver's second-leading scorer with 17.9 points per game, had five points on 2-for-7 shooting before leaving.

After the game, Harrison Wind or BSNDenver.com reported Murray had avoided structural damage in his ankle.

Watch Clippers @ Pelicans free on Sky Sports

Watch Clippers @ Pelicans free on Sky Sports

Watch Clippers @ Pelicans on Saturday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app
NBA Primetime: Heat @ Spurs on Sky Sports

NBA Primetime: Heat @ Spurs on Sky Sports

Watch Heat @ Spurs on Sunday at 8pm live on Sky Sports Arena

X-Rays taken on his injured ankle after the game were returned negative.

Coach Michael Malone avoided giving Murray a timeline for return.

More on this story

Charlotte at Denver 1:07
Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Denver Nuggets in Week 13 of the NBA

Denver's next game is a visit to Golden State in the early hours of Friday morning. If Murray is unavailable, reserve guard Monte Morris will be inserted into the starting lineup, with Malik Beasley and PJ Dozier playing increased minutes off the bench.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2020 Sky UK