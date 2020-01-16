Jamal Murray injures ankle in Nuggets win over Hornets

Jamal Murray left the Denver Nuggets' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night with a left ankle injury and did not return.

Murray was hurt with 1:32 left in the second quarter. He jumped to contest Hornets guard Terry Rozier's three-pointer from the corner and landed on Rozier's foot. He went to the floor in pain and had to be helped off the court.

He was ruled out for the second half early in the third quarter.

Murray, who entered the game as Denver's second-leading scorer with 17.9 points per game, had five points on 2-for-7 shooting before leaving.

After the game, Harrison Wind or BSNDenver.com reported Murray had avoided structural damage in his ankle.

X-Rays taken on his injured ankle after the game were returned negative.

Coach Michael Malone avoided giving Murray a timeline for return.

1:07 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Denver Nuggets in Week 13 of the NBA

Denver's next game is a visit to Golden State in the early hours of Friday morning. If Murray is unavailable, reserve guard Monte Morris will be inserted into the starting lineup, with Malik Beasley and PJ Dozier playing increased minutes off the bench.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.