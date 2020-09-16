Jamal Murray scores 40 points as Denver Nuggets shock LA Clippers in Game 7

Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Nikola Jokic dominated with a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets completed a famous comeback in the Western Conference semi-finals with a 104-89 victory over the LA Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night.

Game leaders Denver Nuggets Points: Jamal Murray - 40

Assists: Nikola Jokic - 13

Rebounds: Nikola Jokic - 22 LA Clippers Points: Montrezl Harrell - 20

Assists: Leonard/Williams/Beverley - 6

Rebounds: Leonard/Morris Sr - 6 Nuggets win series 4-3

The third-seeded Nuggets became the first NBA team to rally from 3-1 deficits twice in the same postseason. They defeated the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Denver will meet the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Murray rises up to shoot a three-pointer during the Nuggets' Game 7 win over the Clippers

Murray, who also had five assists, connected on 15-of-26 shots, including 6-of-13 from three-point range. Jokic had 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists for Denver. Jerami Grant and Gary Harris contributed 14 points apiece.

Montrezl Harrell had 20 points for the second-seeded Clippers, who have never advanced to the Western Conference Finals in their history. They are now 0-8 when they had a chance, dating back to their days as the Buffalo Braves.

Image: A dejected Kawhi Leonard walks off the court after the Clippers were eliminated by the Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard managed just 14 points, Patrick Beverley scored 11 and Paul George finished with 10. Leonard shot 6-of-22, while George was 4-of-16 from the floor.

A three-pointer by Murray gave Denver an 89-74 lead with 8:48 remaining to cap a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Clippers went more than seven minutes without a field goal in the final period.

Image: Jokic corrals a rebound during the Nuggets' Game 7 win over the Clippers

The Nuggets took advantage, boosting the lead to 100-80 on a dunk by Jerami Grant with 2:10 left.

In the third quarter, the Nuggets took control. After falling behind by seven, they used a 16-2 surge for a 70-63 lead after a three-pointer by Harris with 5:54 left in the quarter. Denver took an 82-74 advantage heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Los Angeles 28-18 in the third.

The Clippers, who led by 12 in the first half, held a 56-54 edge at the break.

Overall, the Nuggets outshot the Clippers 49.4 per cent to 37.8 per cent.

