Stephen Curry 'on track' to return for Golden State Warriors series opener against Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is 'on track' to make Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets as he recovers from a foot injury.

Curry has missed the final 12 games of the season after being injured against the Boston Celtics while diving for a loose ball and colliding with Marcus Smart.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that he is expected to make his return for Game 1 against the Nuggets as long as he clears Thursday's team scrimmage without further complications.

His expected recovery from a sprained left foot will be a massive boost for the Warriors who have been relying on Klay Thompson as their only experienced, high-level scorer to close the season.

Curry, 34, averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season and broke the NBA's all-time record for 3-pointers made.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP has career averages of 24.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 826 games over 13 seasons with the Warriors.

The rush of live games continues on Sky Sports this week with the Play-In Tournament and start of the NBA Playoffs - see the list of games here and subscribe to watch the live action.