Stephen Curry 'on track' to return for Golden State Warriors series opener against Denver Nuggets

Stuart Hodge

@Hodgeythehack

Thursday 14 April 2022 19:44, UK

Image: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry could be back for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is 'on track' to make Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets as he recovers from a foot injury.

Curry has missed the final 12 games of the season after being injured against the Boston Celtics while diving for a loose ball and colliding with Marcus Smart.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that he is expected to make his return for Game 1 against the Nuggets as long as he clears Thursday's team scrimmage without further complications.

His expected recovery from a sprained left foot will be a massive boost for the Warriors who have been relying on Klay Thompson as their only experienced, high-level scorer to close the season.

Curry, 34, averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season and broke the NBA's all-time record for 3-pointers made.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP has career averages of 24.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 826 games over 13 seasons with the Warriors.

