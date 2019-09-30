Team Bath re-sign Kim Commane for 2020 Superleague season

Kim Commane is back in Blue & Gold for the 2020 season

Team Bath have confirmed that shooting star Kim Commane will return to the club for the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season following a dazzling debut campaign last year.

The Australian proved to be a huge hit on and off the court last season and ended a magnificent campaign by winning the fans', players' and coaches' accolades at Team Bath's Superleague Player of the Year awards.

Commane is the seventh member of the Team Bath squad confirmed for the 2020 Superleague season, along with Imogen Allison, Mia Ritchie, Abi Robson, Rachel Shaw, Fionnuala Toner and Eboni Usoro-Brown and she is relishing her return.

Commane returned home over the summer and played for Melbourne Vixens in Suncorp Super Netball but she insists she never had any doubt that she would return to Bath.

"I'm really excited to be back in Bath and I'm looking forward to what the new season holds," she said.

Commane enjoyed a stunning debut season at Team Bath

"Our squad is shaping up well and I loved playing in front of the Team Bath fans last season, I can't wait to get going again.

"I'd committed to coming back to Bath before I returned to Australia, so I've had to keep it secret for a few months.

"I absolutely loved my first season here. The style of play was slightly different to back in Australia but I felt like I slotted in well and made some really good connections on and off the court, which I'm hoping to build on this season.

"I love the Bath lifestyle too, it's a big enough city but there is a country kind of vibe to it too which my husband and I really enjoy."

Anna Stembridge, Team Bath's Superleague head coach, is delighted to welcome back a player who slotted seamlessly into the Blue & Gold culture from day one.

Anna Stembridge will be hoping for a successful 2020 campaign

"We are so pleased to have Kim back, we all love her," said Stembridge. "She is calm, composed and prolific at going to goal - everything you want from a shooter - but what has been more impressive for me is her leadership and selfless attitude.

"Her phrase would be 'whatever the team needs me to do I'll do, whatever the team needs me to be I'll be'. That's how Kim works and she demonstrates the values and behaviours we want in this environment."

Commane will be hoping to hit the ground running for Team Bath, who face a tough opening to the 2020 season after the fixtures for the new season were confirmed on Monday.

They take on Loughborough Lightning in their season opener, before hosting Wasps and reigning champions Manchester Thunder all within their first six games.

