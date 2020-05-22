Tracey Neville and Rachel Dunn join for watchalong of Netball World Cup bronze match

The former Roses head coach joins the team for this first watchalong

Join Tracey Neville and Rachel Dunn as they relive England's bronze medal match against South Africa from year's Netball World Cup, live on Sky Sports this Bank Holiday Monday.

The duo will have South Africa's Lenize Potgieter and Zanele Vimbela alongside them and all three will join Di Dougherty and Tamsin Greenway to look back at the clash on the final day of the competition in Liverpool.

The Vitality Roses went into the home tournament with a significant amount of pressure on their shoulders after winning the Commonwealth Games the year prior.

The day before their encounter with the SPAR Proteas, their hopes of securing gold were snatched away as Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns converted a fast start into a 47-45 victory.

The Roses then had less than 24 hours to put aside considerable disappointment and heartache and regroup in order to try and ensure they did not leave a home competition without any form of medal.

South Africa, despite also losing their semi-final, were in form having lost only gone down by two goals to Australia in their semi-final.

The players' emotions were running high as the two teams took to the court at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and with it also being both head coaches' last matches before stepping aside, the stage was set for a cracker.

