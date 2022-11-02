England's Vitality Roses need to show maturity on court against Australia in third Test, says Jess Thirlby

England will look to finish the three-Test series Down Under on a high note

England head coach Jess Thirlby wants her side to show their maturity on court when they take on Australia in the final Test on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The Roses go into the match off the back of a 56-48 defeat in the second Test, which added to their single-goal defeat in the opener.

In Sydney, England lost the third quarter 14-10 and with Australia's trademark defensive intensity on display, Thirlby's team struggled to transition out of their defensive goal third.

"It's down to moments for us, we've got to grow a bit of maturity when we gain possession and we've got to find a way through the court," Thirlby noted. "We were too sticky in that centre third, so a real credit to the Diamonds.

"What was disappointing was that we didn't really get in (the game) and then up," the head coach continued.

"In the first Test, we got more of a foothold and I think you see a different Diamonds team when you get on top of them early on. We missed a trick in that first half."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Minutes and matches against the Australian Diamonds are always a vital part of a World Cup cycle, the team present a unique challenge and will always be there in the knockout phases of major competitions.

The Roses' Netball Super League players don't face sides like Australia every day and Thirlby understands that hands on experience is the best way forwards for her players.

"We're learning. We wanted to come here and make sure we're in games," she said

"We've definitely been in both games against the No 1 in the world, which is really pleasing with the group that we've got and so many of them coming off the bench and experiencing what that is.

England's Vitality Roses - Australia series Wednesday, October 26 Australia 55-54 England Sunday, October 30 Australia 56-48 England Thursday, November 3 Australia vs England Live on Sky Sports Arena from 8am

"Even in that last quarter (of the second Test), we had enough turnover to maybe get ourselves back in the game and we were really wasteful off the back of finding ball," Thirlby continued.

"Turnovers were much harder to get as well and we knew that the Diamonds would tidy up and be great in possession. We just got found out."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

When Thirlby announces her starting seven and match-day squad on Thursday, fans will be eager to see if Jo Harten is part of it.

Harten has been with England's squad throughout this series but hasn't featured. It was announced prior to the second Test that she was continuing to 'go through her individual return to play strategy'.

Beth Cobden was released early due to injury, while Liv Tchine and Alice Harvey have not yet featured in a match-day squad.

Australia could decide to turn to Donnell Wallam from the outset, after Wallam's sensational debut off the bench in the first Test and Maddy Proud will not feature due to the concussion she sustained on court in Sydney.