Vitality Roses: Jess Thirlby expecting tough Jamaica examination as her side look to bounce back after New Zealand series defeat

England continue their Commonwealth Games preparations following a 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand as they look towards two Tests against Jamaica.

But the Vitality Roses' chance to get back on track comes against the beloved Sunshine Girls, who are ranked third in the world, in back-to-back matches at the Copper Box in London.

For head coach, Jess Thirlby, taking the easy route to the Commonwealths was never an option, as she values the importance of playing the top teams, where she feels they learn the most.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In 2023, Jamaica beat New Zealand to win the bronze medal at the Netball World Cup

"The quality of who you play is always so important, it's got to have real integrity as well," Thirlby said.

"I think when you play a series, every team has got a couple of marquee players or styles of players that we may find difficult to replicate back home in our training environment.

"At the minute there's not any team now that you can't afford to not play.

"So I think that to play New Zealand, then Jamaica and South Africa all leading into a Commonwealth Games is a really healthy place to be."

In November, the Roses stepped out for the first time in the international season and despite some impressive performances against the experienced Ferns, took an early hit to their campaign, narrowly losing the three-match series 2-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third game in the Vitality International Test series between England and New Zealand which saw the Ferns take the series win

They also play South Africa in the new year before players return home for their domestic club leagues to start, leaving Australia as the only top five team they won't have played this international season.

"You know, the rise of South Africa is apparent," Thirlby added. "They've got new breakthrough talent.

"New Zealand are always going to want to try and stamp their authority back on world number one.

"And Jamaica, I think, are always everyone's favourite outside chance.

"It doesn't matter what country you sit in, they seem to get the support of everyone which always lends itself to a really brilliant environment.

"I think in our own way, we've all got a bit of a stake now and a place around the table."

This will be the second series of a four-year deal for the Vitality Netball Horizon Series which aimed to have two games in Jamaica and two in England each year.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thirlby described playing in Jamaica as "quite a carnival environment", however due to the impacts of Hurricane Melissa, the Jamaican leg had to be cancelled.

To support the island's recovery, £1 from every ticket sold for this series will be donated by England Netball to World Central Kitchen, a charity chosen by Netball Jamaica, that provide hot meals to those trying to rebuild their home after the disaster.

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

The first two games of the series originally set to be played in Jamaica were cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, so the series will now only see two games, both played in London.

Saturday December 13: England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm. Copper Box Arena, London

Sunday December 14: England vs Jamaica, 2pm. Copper Box Arena, London

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements