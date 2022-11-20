NFL Week 11 results: Marcus Jones wins it for Patriots with incredible punt-return TD late versus Jets

NFL Sunday: Week 11 reports & highlights:Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Indianapolis ColtsNew York Jets 3-10 New England PatriotsLos Angeles Rams 20-27 New Orleans SaintsChicago Bears 24-27 Atlanta FalconsDetroit Lions 31-18 New York GiantsCleveland Browns 23-31 Buffalo BillsCarolina Panthers 3-13 Baltimore RavensWashington Commanders 23-10 Houston TexansTennessee Titans 27-17 Green Bay Packers (Thursday)Highlights headlinersPatriots 84-yard punt return TD in final seconds to stun JetsCordarrelle Patterson makes history with 103-yard kick-off TD!Bears tight end Cole Kmet with incredible one-handed catch!Browns tight end Njoku with incredible hurdle of Bills defenderRams QB Stafford lets fly to Tutu Atwell for 62-yard touchdown!