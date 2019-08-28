Cam Newton to return for Carolina Panthers opener vs LA Rams, says coach Ron Rivera

Cam Newton will feature in the Carolina Panthers' regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams "there's no doubt in my mind", says coach Ron Rivera.

The 30-year-old quarterback has made "good strides", according to Rivera, after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night's preseason game against New England.

Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice.

Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on September 8.

Like the team's other starters, Newton will not play in the final preseason game Thursday night against the Steelers.

In other injury news, starting outside linebacker Bruce Irvin was held out of practice after tweaking his hamstring. Offensive tackle Greg Little, the team's second-round draft pick, remains in the concussion protocol.