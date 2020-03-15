NFL salary cap to be set at $198.2m for 2020 season

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson was the highest paid player in the NFL in 2019 on $35m per year

The NFL salary cap will be $198.2m in 2020, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

That is lower than the previous projection of $200m but represents a $10m increase from 2019, when the cap was $188.2m.

The NFL Management Council informed teams of the cap figure on Sunday morning shortly after the announcement that players had ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, according to reports.

The increase over last year is 5.3 per cent, the smallest since 2013.

With the cap numbers in place, teams now know how much money they have to spend as they pursue free agents or attempt to re-sign their own players.

The new league year, when players can be signed, is scheduled to begin Wednesday but could be delayed as the NFL, like other sports, continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.