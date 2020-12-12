Andrew Luck: Indianapolis Colts boss Jim Irsay rules out quarterback's return

Jim Irsay has ruled out Andrew Luck rejoining the Indianapolis Colts

Any hope of Andrew Luck coming out of retirement to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts has apparently been extinguished, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay, who speculated in February Luck could reunite with the Colts, has changed his mind and slammed the door on any speculation.

"You know, I don't think so, I really don't," Irsay said of the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback coming back. "I think that door's closed."

In August 2019, Luck shocked the NFL world when he announced he was retiring from football.

Luck, 29 at the time, compiled a 53-33 record as the Colts' starter, compiling 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in 86 games, all starts.

Jim Irsay does not now believe Luck will return to the side

He threw for 23,671 regular-season yards and went 4-4 in his playoff career, reaching the AFC Championship Game after the 2014 season.

If Irsay reconsiders and Luck decides to make a comeback, the Colts still would retain his rights for two more seasons based on his existing contract.

The Colts have gone 15-13 since Luck's departure under quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer and Philip Rivers.

Indianapolis missed the playoffs in 2019 but is on track to earn a playoff berth this season. The Colts hold an 8-4 record with Rivers, who has thrown for 3,263 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games this season.

