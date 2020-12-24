Marvin Lewis interviews for Houston Texans' head-coaching job

Marvin Lewis is in the frame for the head-coaching position at Houston Texans

Marvin Lewis has interviewed for the Houston Texans' head-coaching position, the team announced on Wednesday.

Lewis has plenty of experience, having coached the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-18. His Cincinnati tenure included a 131-122-3 regular-season record that included seven playoff appearances.

The regular-season success did not translate to the postseason, however. Lewis posted an 0-7 record in the playoffs.

Lewis, 62, is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State. He joined Herm Edwards' Sun Devils staff last year as a special adviser before taking his current role this year.

Before taking over as the Bengals' head coach, Lewis had experience as an assistant coach at four colleges and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington in the NFL.

Houston fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign. The Texans have been playing under interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who has posted a 4-6 record since O'Brien's departure.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ says he is done dancing on opposition teams' logos after the receiving criticism during their three-game losing streak.

"For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games," Smith-Schuster said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm not going to change who I am. ... I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media."

Smith-Schuster had been doing TikTok dances on opponent's logos pre-game, which brought ire from opponents in recent weeks and became a national storyline following Pittsburgh's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night - a game in which JuJu caught just three passes for 15 yards and lost a crucial fumble.

