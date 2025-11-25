NFL: Christian McCaffrey's big night leads San Francisco 49ers to 20-9 victory over Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey gained 142 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in his first game against Carolina since he was traded away three years ago, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 20-9 victory over the Panthers on Monday night.

McCaffrey's big night helped the 49ers (8-4) overcome three interceptions in the first half by Brock Purdy to remain in playoff position headed into the stretch run of the season.

Bryce Young and the Panthers (6-6) struggled to take advantage of their opportunities a week after he threw for a franchise-record 448 yards in a win at Atlanta. Young threw for just 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception as Carolina missed a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

The 49ers went conservative in the second half after Purdy's rough start to the game, relying mostly on McCaffrey and short passes. The strategy worked with McCaffrey scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 17-3 and the Niners adding a field goal by Matt Gay.

"Obviously when you see familiar faces, it's always good to see them before the game and after the game," McCaffrey said. "But that's a completely new team than when I was there. So it's really just business once the ball was snapped."

Young did connect on one big play, a 29-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan, but Carolina couldn't convert on two-point try after a penalty moved the ball to the 1.

Young then threw his second interception of the game to Ji'Ayir Brown with Carolina in scoring position with a 20-9 deficit.

The frustration from the loss contributed to a spat, with Carolina safety Tre'Von Moehrig hitting San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin after a run play late in the game and Jennings responding with a punch to the helmet after the game.

"I was just responding to some childish behaviour," Jennings said.

McCaffrey, who has transformed the 49ers' offense since being acquired in October 2022, finished with 89 yards rushing and 53 receiving for his 10th 100-yard game of the season - two shy of the franchise record he set in 2023.

The 49ers gave the ball to McCaffrey on the first five plays of the game, leading to the first opening-drive TD of the season against Carolina. Purdy connected on a 12-yard pass to Jauan Jennings for the score.

The two offenses did nothing after that. Purdy became the first player to throw three interceptions - Jaycee Horn got two of them - in the first half all season, but the Panthers turned those into only three points. Young ruined one drive when he was intercepted by Brown on a first-down play from the 1.

The teams traded field goals and the Niners led 10-3 at the half.

