Aaron Rodgers: Should Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback be benched after struggling with recent form?

Should Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers be benched?

It's a question asked on Sky Sports' Inside the Huddle podcast this week, with the four-time NFL MVP struggling for form and also riddled with injuries.

Rodgers, who turned 42 on December 2, has at least three fractures in his left wrist but remains adamant about playing after missing a narrow 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears before the Steelers' 7-26 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's a very genuine question to be asking but you have to think about how you bench an absolute legend?" said Sky Sports' Phoebe Schecter.

"It's just impossible, really, because I think there's so much mutual respect, and Mike Tomlin [Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach] is somebody who really respects history and hard work.

"How could he ever be the guy who benches Aaron Rodgers? You just can't."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers talks life at Pittsburgh Steelers as he looks ahead to the match against the Minnesota Vikings for the first NFL regular season game in Dublin, Ireland!

After starting the season 4-1 to open up a comfortable divisional lead, the Steelers have lost five of their last seven games.

With this potentially being Rodgers' final season in the NFL, he will not want to depart quietly but he may not have a choice.

"I don't think it will ever happen, nor should it," added Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds.

"Rodgers gives you a bit more of the line of scrimmage, he can read the game, he's like a coach on the field but he is not playing well at the moment.

"I think he wanted to have like a victory lap or two. It didn't work out with the Jets. It hasn't worked out here. I think he's going to have to bite the bullet and that's that. I think it will be a one-day contract with the Packers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears during the 2025 NFL season.

"They're going to want that. They recognise their history."

Through 10 games in his first season in black and gold, he's thrown for 1,969 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 97.7 passer rating, his highest since 2021.

"His best football is behind him," said Sky Sports' Jeff Reinebold.

"Then he took that nasty hit and broke his nose, and those kinds of hits take their toll, he's got a broken wrist and can't take snaps from centre, that limits him too.

"The Steelers, I'll be honest, are in trouble.

"I truly believe, and as wacky as this may sound, with Joe Burrow [quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals] getting healthy and the Bengals defence looking like it's starting to figure out the game a little bit, who's to say they won't win the game with a division with an 8-9 record."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 season.

A season 'more unknown than ever'

It's been a competitive and unpredictable season so far, and we could be looking at a play-off series without Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes or Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

"I feel like this season has been more competitive and more unknown than ever before," said Schecter.

"Some of these teams that are in the play-off race right now, we never would have anticipated, and some of the teams that should have been clearly already established in the playoff race are ones that are almost on the cusp.

"This is what the NFL does, we have no idea what's gonna happen any given Sunday."

Reynolds added: "We have Detroit Lions sitting out of the playoff positions in the NFC.

"The top seed in the NFC is the Chicago Bears. The top three seeds in the AFC are New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Buffalo occupy the last spot. So everything's been turned upside down in this season."

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.