Khalil Mack 'obviously' didn't want to play for the Oakland Raiders, claims John Gruden

Khalil Mack starred for the Bears against the Packers

Raiders head coach John Gruden claims Khalil Mack "obviously" did not want to play for Oakland and that contributed to the decision to trade him to the Chicago Bears.

Mack, the 2016 NFL defensive player of the year, was traded to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks, and quickly signed a six-year, $141m deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The 27-year-old showed why Chicago paid such a premium to acquire him as he had a sack, interception, touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery in his first game as a Bear, in Sunday's 24-23 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

The decision to trade him has been questioned by many Raiders fans but Gruden, who signed a 10-year deal worth $100m to take over as head coach this summer, has defended the move.

"Obviously, Khalil Mack didn't want to play here. That's what's being missed here," Gruden told ESPN.

"He was under contract, Lisa. He was under contract. He never showed up for an OTA. He never showed up for training camp, and it was obvious he wasn't going to show up for the season.

Khalil Mack had 40.5 sacks in four seasons with the Oakland Raiders

"So don't forget that. We have to get ready to play, and I want players that want to be here -- that want to help us put this thing back in high gear."

The Raiders lost 33-13 at home to the Los Angeles Rams in their opening game of the season on Monday night.