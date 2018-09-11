WATCH: New York Jets Andre Roberts' tightrope touchdown against Detroit Lions

0:48 Andre Roberts scores 78-yard punt return TD Andre Roberts scores 78-yard punt return TD

Watch Andre Roberts walk the tightrope down the sideline to score on a 78-yard punt return touchdown.

The New York Jets scored a ridiculous four touchdowns in the third quarter on Monday night on their way to a dominant 48-17 win against the Detroit Lions.

Darnold helps Jets thrash Lions

In the game, they scored three touchdowns of over 40 yards, and Roberts' 78-yard punt return was the pick of the bunch.

Watch Roberts evade the first group of tacklers, then tiptoe his way down the sideline to give New York a 21-point lead.

Click play on the video above to watch Roberts' tightrope touchdown!

