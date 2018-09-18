Minnesota Vikings expected to sign veteran kicker Dan Bailey after waiving Daniel Carlson

Dan Bailey is expected to join the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports

Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran Dan Bailey after waiving rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, according to reports.

Carlson beat out Kai Forbath for the kicker spot in training camp but his Vikings' career lasted just two games.

The fifth-rounder missed three crucial field goals in the 29-29 week-two tie with the Green Bay Packers, including two potential game-winners in overtime. The second OT miss was a straightforward 35-yarder.

Head coach Mike Zimmer had previously stated his worries about Carlson after he missed two field goals during the team's third preseason game.

He said it was "an easy decision" to release him.

"Yeah, well, that's life," Zimmer added. "It's hard to figure out. You think you got a guy for a while and then he goes out and misses three in a big game. But, you know, things happen, I guess."

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, the Vikings will look to acquire former Dallas Cowboy Bailey, the second most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Bailey was cut before the start of the season by the Cowboys four years after signing a seven-year $22.5m contract - a move that saved the Cowboys $3.4m on the salary cap.

The 30-year-old had to deal with a groin injury for most of last season but has a career field-goal average of 88.2 - just behind Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker.

After a miserable weekend for several NFL kickers, the Cleveland Browns waived Zane Gonzalez in the wake of their 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gonzalez, a seventh-round pick in 2017, missed two field goals and two extra point attempts to cost the Browns their first victory since December 2016. He was 17-of-25 on career field goal attempts and 28-of-31 on PATs.

The Browns made room on their roster for Greg Joseph, an undrafted free agent. Originally signed by the Miami Dolphins, he was waived during the final 53-man roster cuts.

During pre-season, Joseph managed three field goals and converted both extra points from touchdowns.