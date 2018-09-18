WATCH: Prince Amukamara intercepts Russell Wilson and returns it for a touchdown

0:55 Watch Prince Amukamara intercept Russell Wilson and run in for a 49-yard touchdown in the Bears' win over the Seahawks. Watch Prince Amukamara intercept Russell Wilson and run in for a 49-yard touchdown in the Bears' win over the Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears defense produced a dominant display on Monday Night Football to beat the Seattle Seahawks, which included six sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

Click on the video above to watch as Prince Amukamara intercepted Russell Wilson and returned it 49 yards for a pick six.

The play proved a crucial one as Seattle had just pulled to within one score of Chicago deep into the fourth quarter, but Amukamara's brilliance helped the Bears stretch out their lead once more.

Looking for his receiver on the left touchline, Amukamara showed great anticipation to beat the route and get a jump on the ball, picking off Wilson and then juking the QB to return the ball for a TD.

