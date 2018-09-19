Aaron Rodgers fears knee injury will get worse

Aaron Rodgers looks set to play against the Washington Redskins this weekend

Aaron Rodgers plans to play with a left knee injury for the third consecutive game on Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers' quarterback is concerned his condition will get worse before it improves.

Rodgers was hurt in the first half of the season opener against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, but battled on after the break and inspired an unlikely comeback from 17 points down to win 24-23.

The 34-year-old did not practise last week until a light workout on Saturday before playing in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, which the Packers tied 29-29.

Rodgers is unlikely to do much activity again this week, but he does plan to be on the field when the Packers visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Asked if he was worried about making his injury worse, Rodgers said: "Obviously that's a concern. Hopefully it goes the other way.

"I'd love to be better than I was last week as far as health-wise, but there's some factors that are out of my control."