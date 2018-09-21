WATCH: Browns run the 'Cleveland Special' on the way to first win in 635 days

The Cleveland Browns replicated the Eagles 'Philly Special' Super Bowl trick play in their first win since 2016.

No 1 draft selection Baker Mayfield stole the show after taking over when his side were 14-0 and leading them to a 21-17 win over the New York Jets. He looked spectacular, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards.

He did not find score as a passer or runner, but after a Carlos Hyde touchdown run had brought the Browns within two points (12-14), Mayfield made the stadium erupt by catching the ball in the end zone to tie the game.

In a play reminiscent of the 'Philly Special' - called by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in February - the ball was snapped directly to running back Duke Johnson, who then tossed to receiver Jarvis Landry running behind him.

Mayfield slipped out into a free space in the end zone, and Landry dropped the ball into his open arms.

