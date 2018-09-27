Eric Reid joins Carolina Panthers on one-year contract

Eric Reid has joined Carolina

Eric Reid is back in the NFL after signing a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

The safety spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a free agent in March 2017.

Reid filed an official grievance letter with the NFL last October, alleging team owners and the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest activities.

Reid, along with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to highlight social awareness and racial injustice.

Colin Kaepernick (right) and Reid knelt in protest before games

Panthers general manager Mary Hurney said it was a "football decision" that was approved by new owner David Tepper.

"Eric has been a starting safety in the NFL and has played at a high level throughout his career," said Hurney.

"After we put [safety] Da'Norris Searcy on injured reserve, [head coach] Ron (Rivera) and I discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list.

"He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability."

The Panthers have a bye this week. Their next game is at home to the New York Giants on October 7.