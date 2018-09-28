WATCH: Best of Jared Goff's career night in win over Minnesota Vikings

1:06 Jared Goff carved the Vikings apart in a career-best game Jared Goff carved the Vikings apart in a career-best game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for a career-high 465 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Despite coming up against last season's top-ranked Minnesota defense, the Rams managed to rack up 557 yards and 38 points, with Goff leading the way in a tremendous outing.

The third-year pro completed 26 of 33 passes - to just five different receivers - and all three of the starting wideouts had over 100 yards (Cooper Kupp 162, Brandin Cooks 116, Robert Woods 101).

Goff opened his account with a strike to running back Todd Gurley, then found Kupp twice for 70 and 19-yard scores, before hitting Cooks and Woods for 47 and 31-yard touchdowns, respectively.

Click on the video above to watch all five of Goff's touchdown passes!

