NFL Sunday: Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Steelers, Ravens live on Sky Sports

Drew Brees and the Saints have had a roller coaster season so far and face the Giants in Week Four

Live Sunday night NFL action returns with a crucial AFC East divisional match-up, a star-studded late game and a big AFC North battle in our Week Four triple-bill.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm for an hour's build-up. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect as we preview Sunday's games...

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, KO 6pm

Form guide

The Dolphins (3-0) are the surprise of this year's undefeated teams. Yes, the competition hasn't been tremendous - they toppled the Titans in Week One (in the longest game in NFL history) and followed that with victories over New York (Jets) and Oakland - but as the old saying goes, "you can only beat what's in front of you".

New England (1-2), on the other hand, are having their worst start in recent memory. They kicked off with a win over Houston, but back-to-back 10-plus point losses to Jacksonville and Detroit have shown their weaknesses - specifically, on defense. The three-game home stretch coming up will tell us if they are really in trouble, or will be a chance to get back on track.

Stat Attack

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 10-1 in his past 11 starts and ranks fourth in the NFL with a 121.8 passer rating.

Key battle

Ones to watch

Last week, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (52-yard touchdown pass and 74-yard touchdown catch) became the fourth player in NFL history to both throw and catch a touchdown pass of at least 50 yards in the same game.

Jakeem Grant - on the receiving end of the touchdown pass - had a 102-yard kickoff return in Week One. Kenny Stills found the end zone from 75 yards in that game, too. Can this trio continue their big-play success against the 28th-ranked defense in the league?

Everyone is eagerly anticipating Josh Gordon's New England debut, but the Patriots are keeping their cards close to their chest. Assuming he plays, he will bring the most dynamic playmaker on the outside the team has had for years.

Whether Gordon does suit up or not, the Pats need to get back to feeding Rob Gronkowski, who has been held to just six catches and 66 yards in the last two weeks.

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants, KO 9.25pm

Form guide

The Saints (2-1) appear to crave drama, as they have appeared in three of the wildest games of the season so far. In Week One, they scored 40 points but still fell to Ryan Fitzpatrick's magic. That was followed by a Cleveland Browns' last-minute extra point miss that allowed Drew Brees to drive down the field and steal a 21-18 victory. As if that wasn't enough for Saints fans' poor hearts, they went to overtime last week and won the game 43-37 with a Brees dive over the goal-line.

Despite adding Saquon Barkley in the Draft and Odell Beckham Jr returning from injury, the Giants (1-2) have had their fair share of offensive struggles. However, they did kick off the season facing the dominant Jaguars (lost 20-15) and current third-ranked defense of the Cowboys (lost 20-13). Last week in their first victory - over the Houston Texans - they finally clicked as Eli Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for two touchdowns and no picks, Barkley had 4.8 yards per carry, and Beckham topped 100 yards.

Stat Attack

Brees leads the NFL with an 80.6 pass completion percentage, the highest ever by a quarterback through Week Three.

Key battle

Ones to watch

Helping Brees accomplish his outstanding completion percentage are two tremendous pass-catchers, running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas. The latter has 38 receptions in the first three games of the season, the most by a player in his team's first three games of a season in NFL history. The former is right behind him on 30 catches - first among runners and only trailing Thomas and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, who has played one more game.

Like New Orleans, New York have a top-quality running back/receiver duo of their own in Barkley and Beckham. With 100 scrimmage yards against the Saints, Barkley can become the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first four career games. But all eyes should be on Manning. With all the talent around him, he's going to be the key to success.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, 1.20am

Form guide

Pittsburgh head to Baltimore with the rare 1-1-1 record, having tied with the Browns, lost to the red-hot Chiefs and halted the blazing Buccaneers. Even without star runner Le'Veon Bell, they rank third in yards per game and seventh in points per game. The issue has been the defense, currently ranked 29th and 28th in yards and points allowed, respectively.

Like last year, the Ravens (2-1) exploded out of the blocks with a dominant performance in Week One - this time, a 47-3 drubbing of the Buffalo Bills. However, they fell back down to earth with a 34-23 divisional loss in Cincinnati. In typical fashion (they have a 17-15 record over the last two seasons), they followed up the loss with a win, over the Broncos. It's hard to tell what Baltimore are made of at this point.

Stat Attack

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (356 scrimmage yards) and running back James Conner (352) rank first and second in the AFC in scrimmage yards this season.

Key battle

Ones to watch

Before winning 26-9 last season, Ben Roethlisberger had lost the previous five regular season games in Baltimore. He's always fun to watch, as are his outside weapons including Smith-Schuster, rookie James Washington, and the best receiver in the game, Antonio Brown.

Individually, Baltimore don't have many true stars - especially on offense. However, according to PFF, guard Marshal Yanda has not allowed a sack in 1,264 snaps - the longest streak in the NFL. He's worth watching for great line play. Summer signing John Brown has emerged as a top target on the team. He has 222 yards, two touchdowns and with four plays of 20-plus yards; has added a big-play threat.

The Ravens also have a ball-hawking secondary, so look out for Brandon Carr, Tony Jefferson, Eric Weddle and Marlon Humphrey who will hope to force Big Ben's fifth interception of the season.

