WATCH: Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed in Chiefs win over Broncos

0:36 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed for a key pass on the run to wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed for a key pass on the run to wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Denver Broncos in Week 3

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes cannot do? Seemingly not.

The Kansas City Chiefs second-year quarterback put in another starring display on Monday night to lead his team to a 27-23 comeback win over the Denver Broncos that included him crucially completing a pass left-handed on the game-clinching drive.

Click on the video above to watch the normally right-handed Mahomes' ambidextrous effort.

The incredible play came with the Chiefs still trailing by three points, with only three minutes left in the game, and their offense facing a 3rd and 5 they needed to convert.

On the play, Mahomes faced serious pressure from Denver's premier pass-rusher Von Miller, who closed in on the quarterback for a sack that could have all but won the Broncos the game. Instead, Mahomes somehow escaped and found wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a left-handed pass for the five yards the team needed.

Following the play, Kansas City were able to take the lead thanks to Kareem Hunt's game-winning four-yard touchdown run.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.