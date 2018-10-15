Patriots ban fan who doused Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill with beer

Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns against New England

The New England Patriots have identified and banned a fan who threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hil at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and have turned the matter over to law enforcement.

The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40.

As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.

He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill's face.

7:03 Highlights of the clash between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in week six of the NFL Highlights of the clash between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in week six of the NFL

The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

After the game, Hill told the media: "My coach (Andy Reid) told me, 'Don't get emotional. Don't get mad about it, because it comes with the territory. I'm not mad at all."

But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill and his agent have been speaking to the NFL and the NFLPA with a view of taking action against the fan involved.

Tyreek Hill and Drew Rosenhaus want to take action against fan that doused the Chiefs WR with beer Sunday. They are talking to the NFL/NFLPA about options. “That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus said. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2018

"That type of behavior is unacceptable," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted."