Carlos Hyde joins Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns

Carlos Hyde has swapped the Cleveland Browns for Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Cleveland Brown running back Carlos Hyde as they wait on starter Leonard Fournette to return from a hamstring injury.

Cleveland will get a fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars in exchange for Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.

Hyde signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March.

Fournette was ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston. It will be the fifth game he has missed this season because of a strained right hamstring.

With Hyde gone, rookie Nick Chubb will be Cleveland's primary back. He is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.

Jaguars' regular running back Leonard Fournette is struggling with a hamstring injury

Browns general manager John Dorsey continues to revamp the team's roster and add picks.

In addition to their own picks in the first six rounds, the Browns acquired a third-rounder from New England, Jacksonville's fifth-rounder, another fifth-rounder from New England and a seventh-rounder from Jacksonville.