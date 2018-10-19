Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch out for at least a month with groin injury

Marshawn Lynch had 13 carries for 45 yards against his old team Seattle Seahawks last week

Oakland Raiders running-back Marshawn Lynch is out for at least a month with a groin injury, according to reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted the news adding Lynch had an MRI scan this week, and it is understood he could be put on the injury reserve (IR) list, which means he would be out at least eight weeks.

The Raiders lost 27-3 against the Seattle Seahawks in London last week and are currently on a bye week but the news of their star running-back set to be out for a lengthy spell will be a huge blow.

The soonest Lynch could return, if placed on IR, would be in week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier in the week, head coach Jon Gruden said: "We're concerned about him, but we're also hopeful we can continue to use him, we'll let you know next week. Anytime a man like this is sore, I'm concerned."

The 32-year-old has 90 carries and three touchdowns this season, with 15 catches for 84 yards - his current contract is set to run out after this season with no guarantee he would return in 2019.

