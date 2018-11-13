Kansas City Chiefs and LA Rams' Mexico City game in doubt over field conditions

LA Rams will be the home team if they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on November 19

The planned NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs could be relocated from Mexico City to Los Angeles or postponed because of unsafe field conditions.

The playing surface at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and the safety of the players is a significant enough concern that the league is considering a venue change, according to reports.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

The playing surface at the Azteca Stadium before a Liga MX fixture on November 10

Two recent events apparently damaged the hybrid playing surface, a combination of grass and synthetic filler. The stadium hosted a large music concert on November 7 and a soccer match on November 10.

It was not immediately clear when the league would announce a final decision, although NFL officials are expected to meet at the stadium on Tuesday to review the surface.

The Chiefs and Rams share the best record in the NFL at 9-1.

According to NFL rules, the home team in an international game - in this case, Los Angeles - must keep its home stadium available in the event the contest has to be moved.