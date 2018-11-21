Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers donating $1m to California wildfire relief efforts

Aaron Rodgers grew up in Chico, California

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is donating $1m (£783,198) to help with recovery efforts after two wildfires spread across California last week.

Rodgers announced he has decided to donate the money to the North Valley Community Foundation after discussions with the mayor of his hometown of Chico, California.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

"As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities," Rodgers said in a video posted on Twitter.

"In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state.

Fast-spreading fires forced evacuations In California's Ventura County

"I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help, and raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what's needed most right now.

"This is why I'm partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1m to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities."

An airplane drops water on wildfires close to the 101 Freeway in Thousands Oaks, California

Rodgers also announced his long-time partner State Farm will donate $1 up to $1m for every retweet of Rodgers' original tweet until midnight ET on Sunday, November 25.

The company said: "In addition to the $1m dollars Aaron is donating to the North Valley Community Foundation, State Farm Neighbourhood of Good will donate $1, up to $1m, for every retweet of Aaron's post."

Rodgers was wearing a Butte Strong sweatshirt in the video and wore the same shirt after last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers star played football at Butte Community College in Oroville before transferring to UC Berkeley.