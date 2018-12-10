WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Patrick Mahomes

2:45 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 14 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 14 of the NFL season!

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches and runs from Week 14 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 14, including a pair of spectacular toe-tapping catches, great plays by two of the top rookie quarterbacks, and the miraculous ending in Miami.

Despite both coming in losses, two fine catches by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nelson Agholor were highlights from Sunday's late action. Smith-Schuster spun round and still managed to barely tap his toes in for a touchdown, while Agholor dragged his feet while falling backwards to secure a crazy grab.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle had a record-setting day against Denver, racking up a jaw-dropping 210 yards on seven receptions, including an 85-yard score in the first half. Watch the video above to see him rumbling the length of the field for the TD.

Chiefs edge Ravens in overtime classic

Bears defense dominates Rams

Cooper stars in Dallas overtime win

It was a day of broken plays, including Sam Darnold's outstanding scramble - on which he ran 46.8 yards, the most on a QB scramble in the past two years - to throw a seven-yard score and tie up the game before he went on to win it.

Elsewhere, Patrick Mahomes continued his MVP-level season with a crazy throw on fourth down to save the game, and Baker Mayfield threw a stunning deep strike to Jarvis Landry.

But the play of the weekend - and maybe the season so far - came in Miami, as Kenyan Drake's walk-off touchdown won the game and saved the Dolphins' season in ridiculous fashion.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 14 in the NFL.

