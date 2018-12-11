NFL salary cap to increase by more than $10m for sixth consecutive year
Last Updated: 11/12/18 11:48pm
The NFL's salary cap is set to rise by just under 10 per cent to around $190m (£152.1m) in 2019, the league has announced.
The NFL informed teams that the projected range is from $187.0m to $191.1m (£149.7m-£153m) up from $172.2m (£137.8m) this season
That marks a 40 per cent overall increase since the 2014 season and the sixth consecutive year the cap has climbed by at least $10m (£8m).
"Total projected player costs, including benefits, will be more than $7.3 billion in 2019," the league said in a statement.
The exact salary cap figure will be determined before free agency opens on March 13.