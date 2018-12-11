NFL salary cap to increase by more than $10m for sixth consecutive year

Aaron Rodgers is the highest paid player in the NFL

The NFL's salary cap is set to rise by just under 10 per cent to around $190m (£152.1m) in 2019, the league has announced.

The NFL informed teams that the projected range is from $187.0m to $191.1m (£149.7m-£153m) up from $172.2m (£137.8m) this season

That marks a 40 per cent overall increase since the 2014 season and the sixth consecutive year the cap has climbed by at least $10m (£8m).

"Total projected player costs, including benefits, will be more than $7.3 billion in 2019," the league said in a statement.

The exact salary cap figure will be determined before free agency opens on March 13.