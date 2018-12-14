NFL News

Odell Beckham Jr to miss New York Giants' game vs Tennessee Titans

Last Updated: 14/12/18 6:46pm

Odell Beckham JR won't feature against the Titans
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans as he recovers from an ailing quadriceps.

Beckham missed the victory over the Washington Redskins due to the injury and sat out of Thursday's practice after being a limited participant the day before.

He was initially hurt during the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 25.

Beckham had the leg evaluated by doctors on Thursday and at the time expressed optimism.

"I honestly don't know until Sunday gets here," said Beckham. "It has just been getting better each and every day."

Beckham was blunt when asked to describe the nature of the injury.

"I don't know. It's like saying I broke my leg, but you really fractured it. It's a choice of words," Beckham said. "Whatever you want to call it, it ain't right."

Beckham has 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season.

