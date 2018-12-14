Carson Wentz unlikely to play for Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with back stress fracture

Carson Wentz is unlikely to play in LA on Sunday but will travel with the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Rams because of a stress fracture in his back.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Wentz does not require surgery to repair the injury, and will travel with the team for their week 15 date, but Nick Foles is expected to start under center.

Pederson stopped short of ruling Wentz out of Sunday's game, or indeed the rest of the season, and he remains unsure when he even started to develop the injury.

"The fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is the best news you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or stress injury," Pederson said.

"If we put him out there, there has to be 100 per cent that there's no risk of anything further."

Foles, who led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory in February, has not taken a snap since Week 2 of the 2018 season.

He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee during a comeback win on the road, ironically also against the Rams.

The Eagles (6-7) need Foles to be ready straight away against the 11-2 Rams as another defeat would almost certainly see their post-season hopes extinguished.

"Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we've got a ton of confidence that he's going to give it his all like he always does," said Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.