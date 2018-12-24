Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay has been a bright spot this season

Week 16 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football match-up between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The Broncos (6-8) started the season 2-0, but proceeded to lose six of the next seven and have been fighting to stay alive ever since. They looked poised for a sneaky playoff push after beating the Chargers and Steelers in back-to-back weeks last month, but in their last two games, they have fallen to the 49ers and Browns, and are therefore out of the mix.

Oakland (3-11), meanwhile, have been out for quite some time, having lost eight of their first nine games. Head coach Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100m contract in the summer and proceeded to blow up the roster, including shipping defensive star Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. If there is one positive for Raiders fans, the team could still secure the 2019 NFL Draft No 1 overall pick if they lose their final two games.

Stat Attack

This year, in being voted to the Pro Bowl, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. He currently has 991 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

Key battle

Who will catch passes for Denver? Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans. Emmanuel Sanders is out for the season with an injury. The Broncos haven't scored more than 24 points for seven straight games. Can they start lighting it up through the air with their young receivers?

There is a lot of expectation on second-round rookie Courtland Sutton, who has shown flashes, and both Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton continue to prove promise prospects. Denver appear to boast a strong young group of skill position players, but it would be great to see some firepower before the season is over.

Ones to watch

Phillip Lindsay has been the star for Denver, despite fellow rookie Royce Freeman being a third-round pick and the supposed starter at the beginning of the year. This duo could form a fantastic thunder-and-lightning pairing for years in the AFC West.

Then there are the fearsome pass rushers, Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb, who are already a formidable twosome. The Broncos should be excited about their future if they can secure a franchise quarterback.

The Raiders, on the other hand, have an aging roster severely lacking star power. It is worth watching how quarterback Derek Carr performs - could he be another victim of Gruden and be moved on this offseason? Also, rookie defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been a steal. Keep an eye on the fifth-round pick, who fell in the Draft due to a heart condition but has worlds of talent.

