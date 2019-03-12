Terrell Suggs to sign for Arizona Cardinals after 16 seasons with Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs has played 229 games for the Baltimore Ravens

Seven-time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported Monday, ending his 16-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

CBS Sports reported earlier Monday that Suggs had told the Ravens he was moving on.

After starring in high school in Chandler, Arizona, and in college at Arizona State, Suggs will slot in at outside linebacker for the Cardinals opposite Chandler Jones.

New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph intends to run a 3-4 defense after Arizona switched to a 4-3 in 2018.

Suggs, 36, was drafted 10th overall by the Ravens in 2003 and is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (132.5, next most is 70), tackles for loss (193, next most is 99), forced fumbles (33, next most is 19) and games played (229). The latter figure is one more than Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis.

He won Defensive Player of the Year honours in 2011 after racking up 14 sacks, 23 QB hits, 20 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six batted passes and two interceptions.

Suggs had seven sacks, 15 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and six batted passes last season while playing in all 16 games for the second straight year.

Despite his age, he has played at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception when he tore his Achilles in the 2015 season opener.

He made $6.2m last season in the final year of a four-year, $20.7m deal.