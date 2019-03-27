Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin reveals undergoing tests for throat cancer
Last Updated: 27/03/19 1:05pm
Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin says he is "terrified" for his life as he revealed he has spent two days in a Los Angeles hospital undergoing tests for throat cancer.
Irvin, who spent 12 years with the Cowboys, says he lost his voice after their win over the New Orleans Saints in November, and decided to consult medical experts after two months of disorder.
The 53-year-old revealed the news via a post on his Instagram account, asking for his followers' prayers "whatever the results might be", as he attached a picture of himself on a hospital bed.
"This past football season after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Saints I was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost two months," he said.
Spent Sun & Mon in LA at UCLA medical Health (Ronald Reagan Hospital) doing health test. I would not usually do this but this I need to share. Growing up in the ghetto of Ft Lauderdale the one thing you have to conquer to get out is FEAR. I did! As a football player the no fear gift served me well as a blessing and an asset on the field but sometimes off the field it’s been a curse and a liability. This past football season after the @dallascowboys beat the @Saints i was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2months. After visiting some of the best throat Doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation. So we schedule and performed a throat biopsy. To give background I share with you that I loss my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!! My Faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance🙏🏾🙏🏾I will continue to pray for your fams protection and prosperity as well. May God Bless us all 🙏🏾🙏🏾
"After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation.
"I lost my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This demon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life.
"So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!"
Irvin won 3 Super Bowls during his time at the Cowboys, and ranks second in all time receptions and receiving yard with the NFL franchise.