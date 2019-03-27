Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin reveals undergoing tests for throat cancer

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin revealed he underwent tests for throat cancer in a Los Angeles hospital

Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin says he is "terrified" for his life as he revealed he has spent two days in a Los Angeles hospital undergoing tests for throat cancer.

Irvin, who spent 12 years with the Cowboys, says he lost his voice after their win over the New Orleans Saints in November, and decided to consult medical experts after two months of disorder.

The 53-year-old revealed the news via a post on his Instagram account, asking for his followers' prayers "whatever the results might be", as he attached a picture of himself on a hospital bed.

"This past football season after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Saints I was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost two months," he said.

"After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation.

"I lost my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This demon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life.

"So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!"

Irvin won 3 Super Bowls during his time at the Cowboys, and ranks second in all time receptions and receiving yard with the NFL franchise.