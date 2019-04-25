NFL Draft: Dwayne Haskins leads Bucky Brooks' best players available outside top five

We are just one day away from the start of the 2019 NFL Draft and it appears the picture at the top is becoming clearer.

Kyler Murray is the expected No 1 overall pick. Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams are almost certain to go in the top five. Similarly, names like Ed Oliver and Josh Allen appear in the top 10 of almost every single NFL 'Mock Draft'.

But what about after the early picks?

Former Ohio State quarterback Haskins was projected at the top for some time after the college season, but was ultimately usurped by two-sport athlete Murray.

However, Brooks - listing his 'best players after the top-five picks' for Inside the Huddle - says one team will be getting a star in Haskins.

"He is the prototypical pocket passer that has dominated the league for the last 20 years," said Brooks. "A-plus size, arm talent. Outstanding instincts. Has the ability to throw with touch, timing and anticipation.

"Even though he's only been a one-year starter, he was impressive, leading the Buckeyes to 50 touchdowns, with only eight interceptions. I believe that production translates to success in the National Football League.

"He's the top quarterback in my mind and I think he is going to be a star at the next level."

Also on Brooks' list: A "complete" tight end, a "bully" of an offensive tackle and two play-making linebackers.

And it is not only in the early rounds where NFL teams can find game-changers.

Every draft provides superstars in the late rounds, and Brooks has also picked out his top 'sleepers' in this year's class.

