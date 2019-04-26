WATCH: Around the NFL's favourite late-round NFL Draft picks

4:35 From Terrell Davis to Richard Sherman, the Around the NFL crew pick their favourite late-round NFL Draft picks From Terrell Davis to Richard Sherman, the Around the NFL crew pick their favourite late-round NFL Draft picks

Watch the Around the NFL crew go over their favourite late-round draft picks, from Terrell Davis to Richard Sherman.

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is done and dusted.

Plenty of the picks from last night - and rounds two and three on Friday night - will go on to be starters, reach Pro Bowls and potentially even end up in the Hall of Fame. But what about the players selected later on?

Although the high picks are much more likely to pan out as successes, the NFL Draft is not over yet! Every year, players selected in the late rounds surprise the league by breaking out and having big impacts.

Dak Prescott was a fourth-round selection. Antonio Brown was a sixth. And of course, famously, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was also a sixth-rounder all the way back in 1999.

Some players, like Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, even break out after not being drafted at all! Last season, Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

So keep your eyes on the later rounds, as there could a be a future superstar ready to make the most of their opportunity.

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling each pick out their favourite late-round draft picks of all time.

Coverage of this year's NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports with Day Two and Three.

Friday's coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Action from 11pm and on Saturday we are underway from 5pm on Action via the red button.