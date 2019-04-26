WATCH: Around the NFL's winners and losers from 2019 NFL Draft Day One

The Around the NFL crew break down the winners and losers from Day One of the 2019 NFL Draft, from the New England Patriots to the New York Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals' move for Kyler Murray was widely lauded as he is a talented player with a history of production and electrifying play on the field. In general, he was seen as a 'winning' pick.

As was the 32nd overall selection, made by the New England Patriots. They gave Tom Brady some firepower by adding Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry.

On the flip side, the New York Giants' decision to take quarterback Daniel Jones from Duke was met with scepticism from analysts and fans alike, with many calling the pick a 'reach'. ​​​​​​

The Around the NFL guys, appearing on Inside the Huddle, discuss some winners - including the Patriots, and teams who traded up to jump ahead of their competitors - and losers (the Giants).

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling pick out their winners and losers from Day One.

Coverage of this year's NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports with Day Two and Three.

Friday's coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Action from 11pm and on Saturday we are underway from 5pm on Action via the red button.