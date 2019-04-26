Dede Westbrook says Kyler Murray can turn Arizona Cardinals around after making him No 1 NFL Draft pick

Kyler Murray can turn the Arizona Cardinals programme around, according to fellow former Oklahoma Sooner Dede Westbrook.

After a 3-13 record in the 2018/19 campaign, Arizona were granted the No 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. It was their worst finish since 2000, and the team subsequently let go of first-year head coach Steve Wilks.

Under Wilks, they had traded up in the 2018 Draft to pick quarterback Josh Rosen, expected to be the 'face of the franchise' for years to come.

However, the arrival of new coach Kliff Kingsbury threw a spanner into the works, and when presented with a chance to acquire two-sport superstar Murray, he took advantage and ushered in a new era for Arizona.

And Westbrook, who also played college football in Oklahoma and was drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, says Murray can change Arizona's fortunes.

"Number one, he's a hell of an athlete," Westbrook told Sky Sports News. "He's a great football player. Not only that, but a great baseball player as well.

"Great person to be around. Loves to have fun. And I feel like he's going to turn that programme around given time, also given that coach Kingsbury is going to make the game easier for him, slow it down, make it more like college ball.

"I feel like he is going to facilitate the ball around really well and they are going to have a winning season."

As for the move's impact on Rosen, Westbrook said: "It's a business."

Wesbtrook played with Murray's quarterback predecessor at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield

Murray became the first person in history to be drafted in the first round of both the MLB and NFL Drafts - after his selection by the Oakland Athletics in 2018 - and Westbrook says the 21-year-old got it right in choosing a future as a quarterback.

"I feel like he made a great decision as far as going and playing football because at the end of the day, it's what you love to do," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with having to decide between baseball and football as far as which major league sport you want to compete in.

"But I feel like he made the right decision."

