Arizona Cardinals trade Josh Rosen to Miami Dolphins

Josh Rosen has joined the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins picked up quarterback Josh Rosen after he was traded by the Arizona Cardinals following their acquisition of Kyler Murray.

Rosen heads to Miami in exchange for their second-round pick (62nd overall), which the Cardinals used to select wide receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media sometime between Thursday night and midday Friday and immediately started following the Dolphins once his trade had been completed.

The quarterback completed 217 of 393 passes for 2,278 yards in his rookie season which included 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Rosen was sacked 45 times in a season which saw the Cardinals post a 3-13 record.

By moving Rosen, the Cardinals will be eating more than $16m (£12.4m) in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.

The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3m (£4.9m) over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.

Miami signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.

