Julian Edelman to miss start of New England Patriots training camp with thumb injury

Julian Edelman will miss about three weeks with a thumb injury

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has a thumb injury and will be out for about three weeks, ESPN reported on Monday.

Over the weekend, Edelman had a brace on his left thumb while working at his youth camp. Whether the thumb was broken wasn't clear.

The Patriots open training camp later this week in Foxborough, Mass.

With Edelman on the sideline, quarterback Tom Brady will be without his favorite target, having already lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement.

He also will be missing receiver Josh Gordon, who is suspended, and offensive weapons Sony Michel and Demaryius Thomas, who are on the physically unable to perform list as camp opens.

Edelman is entering his 10th NFL season, having played all of them with New England. In 2018, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England's 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3.

In May, the Patriots finalised a two-year extension worth $21m with the 33-year-old receiver.