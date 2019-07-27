Mike Daniels set to join the Detroit Lions

Mike Daniels was released by the Green Bay Packers earlier this week

Former division rival defensive lineman Mike Daniels is joining the Detroit Lions.

Per multiple reports, Daniels could make up to $9.1m on a one-year deal, which trumped interest from the Denver Broncos, among other suitors.

Daniels and the Lions put the finishing touches on a contractual agreement on Friday. An official announcement is expected from the team after a physical.

Daniels, 30, spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, posting 29 sacks in seven seasons.

He was released by the Packers earlier this week as the team reported to training camp. The Packers decided to cut Daniels, who missed four games with a foot injury last season, in part because of his $10.7m salary cap number for 2019.

The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but played just 10 games last year before suffering a foot injury in Week 11 and being placed on injured reserve.

Daniels was entering the final year of a four-year, $41m deal signed in 2015, and was due to make $7.6m in base salary this season. His release will free up $8.3m in cap space.

A fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Daniels started 72 games over seven seasons in Green Bay, racking up 225 total tackles and 29 sacks.