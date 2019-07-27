Ezekiel Elliott absent from Dallas Cowboys training camp

Ezekiel Elliott hasn't arrived for the start of the the Dallas Cowboys' training camp

Ezekiel Elliott wasn't present for the opening of the Dallas Cowboys' training camp amid ongoing negotiations over a new contract for the running back.

Elliott was not on the team's plane headed to the Oxnard, California camp on Thursday, and missed the team physical and a conditioning run on Friday, NFL Network reported.

The Cowboys are in the progress of negotiating a new deal with Elliott, who could be fined up to $40,000 for each day of camp he misses.

"He's late," owner Jerry Jones said. "We have reported."

Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85m in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10m.

The 24-year-old is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5m.

Coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will do their work without Elliott.

"We expect all our players to be here," he said on Friday.

"Zeke has been a good player for us for the last three years. This is the business of the NFL that happens. Our focus is on the guys who are here."

Executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Friday that the Cowboys have negotiated with Elliott's agents.

"This is a business to them. It is their livelihood," he said. "It does no good to give daily updates. Certainly, we'll be working behind the scenes.

"We feel optimistic. These things usually work themselves out."

The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.

Elliott has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.