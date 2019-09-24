Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out until 2020 after elbow surgery

Ben Roethlisberger will miss the whole regular season for the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out of action until 2020 after he underwent elbow surgery on Monday.

The 37-year-old left at half-time in the 28-26 loss to Seattle Seahawks on September 15 after complaining of elbow pain.

The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve the following day but had not detailed the exact nature of Roethlisberger's injury, however, the surgery reportedly did not entail ligament replacement.

A Steelers statement said: "Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season."

4:21 Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Three of the NFL Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Three of the NFL

The two-time Super Bowl winner Roethlisberger signed a contract extension in the spring that runs through the 2021 season.

The Steelers, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback, dropped to 0-3 with a loss to San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Rudolph completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Pittsburgh's 24-20 loss.