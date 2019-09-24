Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out until 2020 after elbow surgery
Last Updated: 24/09/19 6:49am
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out of action until 2020 after he underwent elbow surgery on Monday.
The 37-year-old left at half-time in the 28-26 loss to Seattle Seahawks on September 15 after complaining of elbow pain.
The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve the following day but had not detailed the exact nature of Roethlisberger's injury, however, the surgery reportedly did not entail ligament replacement.
A Steelers statement said: "Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season."
The two-time Super Bowl winner Roethlisberger signed a contract extension in the spring that runs through the 2021 season.
The Steelers, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback, dropped to 0-3 with a loss to San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Rudolph completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Pittsburgh's 24-20 loss.