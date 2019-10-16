Tennessee Titans to bench Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill

Marcus Mariota is set to be dropped this weekend

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is set to be benched in favour of Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Nashville.

Tannehill replaced Mariota during last week's 16-0 loss at Denver that dropped the Titans to 2-4.

Mariota was lifted midway through the third quarter after throwing his second interception of the game and season.

He exited after completing 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards. Tannehill was 13 of 16 for 144 yards and an interception.

Ryan Tannehill will hope to reverse Tennessee's recent slide

Mariota, the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has completed 94 of 159 passes (59.1 percent) for 1,179 yards with seven touchdowns this season. The 9.5 passer rating against Denver was the worst of his career.

Tannehill started every game for the Miami Dolphins in his first four seasons (2012-15).

Injuries limited him to 24 games in the past three years and he missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL. He was traded to Tennessee in March.

Tennessee has scored 17 points or less in four of the past five games and seven or less in three of its last four games.