NFL Plays of the Week: One-handed touchdown catch of the season

We pick out some of the top plays from Week Seven, including Eric Ebron's outstanding one-handed TD and Buffalo's onside kick return.

There were plenty of highlight-reel plays on another frantic Sunday of NFL action, and two running backs - Aaron Jones and Todd Gurley - kicked off the day with great adjustments over-the-shoulder touchdown grabs for the Packers and Rams, respectively, in the early games.

Colts' tight end Eric Ebron may well have scored the touchdown of the year so far with his one-handed catch against the Texans. He did so well keeping his feet in that the referees initially called him out of bounds as the catch looked impossible, but he managed to secure the ball with his right hand and keep both feet just in.

As the Dolphins were attempting to mount a late comeback against Buffalo with an onside kick, Bills safety Micah Hyde was in luck as he leapt up to make the catch, but kept the momentum and ran straight through the Miami defense for an epic return TD!

And in Seattle, where Lamar Jackson versus Russell Wilson was the highly-anticipated quarterback battle, it was Baltimore's defense that took over. Marcus Peters - making his debut after being traded from the Rams to Ravens last week - stepped in front of Wilson pass, taking the Seahawks' quarterback's first interception of the season back 67 yards for the score.

Click on the video above to watch those plays and much more from Week Seven!