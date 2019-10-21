Aaron Rodgers' best moments from spectacular six-touchdown day

2:13 Watch Aaron Rodgers' best throws from his 429-yard, five-touchdown passing performance in Green Bay's victory over the Oakland Raiders Watch Aaron Rodgers' best throws from his 429-yard, five-touchdown passing performance in Green Bay's victory over the Oakland Raiders

Watch all the best moments from Aaron Rodgers' six-touchdown day as the Packers beat the Raiders on Sunday.

After a slow start to the season under new head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers had one of his best games ever, accounting for six touchdowns for just the fourth time in his Hall of Fame NFL career.

In Green Bay's 42-24 win, 35-year-old Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes (80.6 per cent) for 429 yards, throwing five touchdown passes and running in for another.

He posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3, and looked as good as he has since MVP seasons in 2011 and 2014.

1:34 Watch the drive that was capped by Rodgers' rushing touchdown Watch the drive that was capped by Rodgers' rushing touchdown

Rodgers threw TDs to five different receivers on the day, and with the win, the Packers move to 6-1 and already look like one of the favourites to be heading to Miami this season. Only San Francisco (6-0) and New Orleans (6-1) have matched their win total so far in the NFC this season.

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch Rodgers' best throws, and the video above to see the drive that ended with his three-yard touchdown run!