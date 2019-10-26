Drew Brees to start for New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, according to reports in the USA.
The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right thumb in a Week Two loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 15.
Brees, 40, was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report.
When asked on Thursday if he was hoping to play this week against the visiting Cardinals, Brees told reporters, "That's the plan."
Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter after replacing Brees, completing 67.7 per cent of his passes for 1,370 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Brees was 35-of-48 passing for 408 yards, two touchdowns and two picks before sustaining the injury, which required surgery to repair.