Ravens adopted Championship Game mindset against Patriots, says Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is making his MVP case as the Ravens impressed

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL's stingiest defence, said they played their match against the New England Patriots like a “Championship Game”.

The 37-20 result saw Jackson produce 163 yards and one touchdown in the air but it was on the ground he inflicted the most damage.

He added 61 yards and two touchdowns against a Pats defence that had not conceded more than 14 points in a game all season.

Listen to Jackson and Marlon Humphrey give their reaction to their side's victory

"We played like it was a Championship Game," Jackson said after Baltimore's fourth straight victory. "We've just got to keep going."

Throughout the contest, the Patriots mixed up their coverages and blitz packages and the Ravens responded accordingly, which pleased their coach.

"Nobody does it better than they do, and I thought our guys handled it really well, starting with the quarterback," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Watch Lamar Jackson's best moves, both passing and rushing, as he starred in their impressive victory

Baltimore raced into a 17-0 lead before the end of the first quarter and despite being reined back to 30-20, their power and an inspired Jackson remained strong.

"We just been working hard and watching a lot of film," the quarterback said about their fast start.

"Week in, week out and even on our bye week, we were watching them. They're a great team on defence and on offense. We just had to keep Brady off the field and just do what we do.

"We just got to keep building from here," he added again.

Jackson led a methodical nine and a half-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1, with no small assist to right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

"I was hoping I was in. Orlando pulled me," Jackson said.

"I didn't even know it was him until I got up. He was like, 'I pulled you in. I need half of that touchdown.' It was cool."

In total, Jackson the slick second-year quarterback, ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score.

The Ravens will now continue their seven-game run to the end of the regular season with a trip to AFC North rivals Cincinnati in Week 10 and then a home clash with Houston at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11.

